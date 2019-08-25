Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard "Lenny" Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard "Lenny" Taylor COLUMBIA - Leonard "Lenny" Thomas Taylor, born August 26, 1949, passed away December 12, 2017. Leonard was a full body donor to the Medical School of USC. He was pre-deceased by parents Leonard & Helen Taylor of Georgetown, SC, his sister Janet Richardson, and brother Robert (Bobby). He has two remaining sisters Mrs. George Wells and Mrs. Larry Dix. His wife, Sharon (Woodson) Taylor, WV, met while both were working at Ft. Jackson. At his passing they had been married 36 wonderful years. Leonard was a member of St. John Neumann Church. He was a Knight of Columbus for 49 years, and finished as a 4th degree Sir Knight from Council 6847. He was known as "Lenny" and always had a smile, hug, or hand shake for everyone. If Lenny were still with us, we would be celebrating his 70th birthday. Please keep his family in your heart and may we all meet on the other side.

