LeRoy Alexander Sires, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - LeRoy Alexander Sires, Jr., 93, of West Columbia, entered into eternal life on Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1926 in Charleston, SC to the late LeRoy Alexander, Sr. and Rachel Duneah Sires. LeRoy served in the U.S. Navy during World War II where he provided sonar training in Key West, Florida. After his service, he attended Duke University and received his B.A. degree in education and mathematics. He was a four year letterman in baseball at Duke where he was an outstanding catcher. After graduating, he taught Algebra at North Charleston High School, followed by a 32 year career with Southern Bell Company in Columbia SC. LeRoy enjoyed fishing, shrimping, yardwork, playing the coronet and was active in many sports. He was a proud Brookland-Cayce Marching Band parent for all three children. He was a member of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. LeRoy was survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Martha Sires; his sister, Dorothy Sires Jordan (Watt); his children, Brent Sires (Robin), Deborah Wolfe (Robert); his grandchildren, Megan Baumgardner (Paul), Brian Wolfe (Faith), Jamie Sires (Monica) and Ashley Martin (Zack); great-grandchildren, Noah Baumgardner, Jonah Sires and Leah Baumgardner. He was preceded in death by his son, Neal Sires. Visitation and funeral services will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home in Lexington. Visitation will be from 2:00 2:45 pm on Friday, May 31; followed by a celebration of life service in the Chapel at 3:00 pm. Burial will be held in Woodridge Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 29, 2019