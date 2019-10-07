Leroy Blakely

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Sgt. (Ret.) Leroy Blakely COLUMBIA Funeral services for Sgt. (Ret.) Leroy Blakely will be held Tuesday 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at the Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, Arthurtown. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Monday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Alice Hamilton Blakely; daughters, Ezetta (Reverend Charles) Anderson and Shirley Geiger; sons, Joseph (Elnora) and Gregg (Sandra) Tolliver; sisters, Lucy Newby, Henrietta Lawrence, Amelia Fleming and Julia Guiles; a host of grandchildren and loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Published in The State on Oct. 7, 2019
