Leroy Carmichael
Leroy Carmichael SPRINGFIELD, SC - Mr. Leroy Carmichael., 84, of 141 Goodland Drive, Springfield, SC (a resident of The Methodist Oaks, 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, SC) died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg, SC. Graveside services are incomplete and will be announced by Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield, SC. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic the family ask that you refrain from any visitations to the home at this time. All calls, prayers, and other expressions of kindness are greatly appreciated and can be directed to his sister, Ms. Corleen Carswell.

Published in The State on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd
Springfield, SC 29146
(803) 258-3397
