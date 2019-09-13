LeRoy E. "Mac" McIntosh, Sr. HANAHAN, SC - LeRoy E. "Mac" McIntosh, Sr., 94, of Hanahan, SC, husband of 72 years to Nell Sanders McIntosh, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 10, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the Chapel at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue at 1:00 pm with interment to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Mac was born November 29, 1924 in Charleston, SC, son of the late John McLauren McIntosh and Marie Timmons McIntosh. He was a veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was proud of his 40 years as a rigger with the Charleston Naval Shipyard, and loved the occasional dinner with his rigging buddies. Mac was a member of Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Rose Marie Lankford (Clayton) and Pamela Durrett (Terry); son, LeRoy "Bubba" E. McIntosh, Jr. (Janet); five grandchildren: Brian and Jennifer Lankford, April Branch, Taylor Durrett (Franchesca), Mara Schroeder (Destin); two brothers, Jack Furman McIntosh (Lark) and Norwood "Naughty" McIntosh (Delores).
Published in The State on Sept. 13, 2019