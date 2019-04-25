Leroy Joseph Harrell, Jr. COLUMBIA - Leroy Joseph Harrell, Jr., 66, of Columbia, SC, passed away on April 18, 2019. Leroy was born in Columbia, SC on September 12, 1952 to the late Doris Price Harrell and Leroy Joseph Harrell, Sr. He worked for the Richland County Tax Assessor's Office for 39 years and was a lifetime member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church. Leroy enjoyed traveling, the outdoors and working on various projects. Leroy is survived by his daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Harrell of Columbia, SC; and son, Christopher Joseph Harrell of Anderson, SC; and sister, Gloria Harrell of Harmony, ME. He is preceded in death by a brother, Alan Michael Harrell. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 for a visitation on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. Mr. Harrell will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Leroy loved his children with all his heart and he will be greatly missed. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 25, 2019