LeRoy Lee "Bud" Phaup Jr. COLUMBIA - LeRoy Lee "Bud" Phaup Jr. died peacefully Monday July 29, 2019, surrounded by family at home. A celebration service for Bud will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception at adjoining Jackson Hall. Bud was born June 18, 1930 in Richmond, VA to the late LeRoy Lee Phaup and Elsie Satterfield Phaup. He had four older sisters, Norma, Mary, Doris, and Jane, a younger brother, Jerry, and surviving younger brother, John (Margaret) of New Bern, NC. Bud spent his childhood in Haddonfield, NJ and enjoyed football and glee club in high school. He studied history at Randolph Macon College, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, graduating in 1952. He soon enlisted in the U.S. Army, and after training at Fort Dix, served in Korea. After the war, Bud attended Wharton Business School at The University of PA, and married Joan Farrington in 1954. Their son Kevin was born in 1957. The family moved to SC in 1958, where Bud taught risk insurance and finance at the University of South Carolina Business School. Sadly, Joan died soon after. Bud was a beloved teacher and lecturer for over 30 years and honored as a Professor Emeritus. He was an early faculty sponsor of InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. Bud met Sandra Hart Stork in 1960, and after her graduation from Carolina in 1961, they married at Ebenezer Lutheran Church on June 1961. Their daughters, Patricia and Jessica were born in 1962 and 1965. He was a devoted husband to Sandra for 58 years. Bud was a lifetime leader in numerous Christian youth organizations including Young Life. He served as deacon, elder and choir member at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, and then as deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church. He taught adult Sunday school classes for more than twenty years and chaired the early formation of Christian Counseling Center and Christian Education committees. In 2017, he was honored as an Elder Emeritus. Later in life, he helped form New Song Ministries. An avid reader, Bud was known for his spirited and informed discussion, and his love of language. He was a loyal Gamecock supporter. He enjoyed classic movies, bridge and other games. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Kevin; and daughters, Tricia, and Jessica (Wendie). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Young Life ministries, PO Box 5772, Columbia, SC 29250.

