LeRoy Pendleton CLOVER - Mr. LeRoy Pendleton, 91 of Clover, SC, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Westminster Health Care, Rock Hill, SC. Celebration of Life will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7 at First Baptist Church, Clover, SC, with the Rev. David G. Stanford and Rev. Mike Stafford officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Private family interment will be in St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mr. Pendleton was born April 26, 1928, in Clover, SC, to the late George Franklin and Beattie Belzora Canipe Pendleton. He was preceded in death by his wife Sara Ergle Pendleton; sister Mae P. Compton and brothers, Harry Pendleton and William Pendleton. Mr. Pendleton graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BS in accounting and later an LLB in law. He began his practice of law in Clover in 1954. Survivors are his daughters, Joy P. Miller (Ted) of Martinez, GA, and Lee P. Cain (Kyron) of Clover; sons, G. Franklin Pendleton, II (Pam) of Clover and Andrew L. Pendleton (Sandra) of Rincon, GA; grandchildren George Pendleton, Ginny Pendleton, Clayton Miller (Emily), Lauren M. Goldman(Austin), Ben Pendleton, Kyler Cain, Andrew Pendleton, Brennan Cain, and Callie Pendleton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main Street, Clover, SC 29710, Palmetto Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 420 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, or Upper Palmetto YMCA (Clover Branch), 151 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Pendleton.
Published in The State on Sept. 4, 2019