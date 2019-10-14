Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy Ruff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leroy Wendell Ruff COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Wendell Ruff will be held Tuesday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC, with burial in the Evening Star Cemetery, Greenwood, SC. Mr. Ruff was a longtime Barbering Instructor at Denmark Technical College. Surviving are: his wife of 55 years, Danese Chappelle Ruff; daughters, Danika Geathers (Thurman), and Nicol Brandon (John); sisters, Wilhelmenia Robinson (Kenneth), Clara Thomas (L.B.) three grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends. The family is requesting that all former barbering students wear white barbering jackets in honor of him. If you do not have one, it is okay, please wear a white shirt with a red, white or blue tie, or just your normal barbering attire so that you can be formally recognized as one of his beloved students. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the family to be allocated to the Denmark Technical College, Leroy Ruff Barbering Scholarship Fund that was established in 2018. Leevy's Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

