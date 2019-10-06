LeRue Olen Vaught COLUMBIA - LeRue Olen Vaught, 80, of Columbia passed away on October 2, 2019. Born on February 4, 1939, in Conway, SC, he was the son of the late Benjamin Olen Vaught and Delta Mae Chestnut Vaught. LeRue, a loving father, grandfather and husband, is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Rhonda (Terry) Hunter, Robbin Spivey, Randy (Sherry) Vaught and Rachel (Will) Miller; and grandchildren, Philip Hunter, Jim Spivey, Jr., Matthew Hunter, Nicholas Vaught, Ashley Spivey, Trayton Miller and Griffin Miller. Services will be held at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with interment to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 6, 2019