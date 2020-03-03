Leslye Fleniken Newton

Guest Book
  • "Lou and Randy, both of you and your family are in our..."
    - Dale Gaskin
  • "I am very sorry for your loss. She always had a smile every..."
    - Joan Graham Shelley
  • "Condolences and love from Mrs. Felicia McElveen"
    - Felicia McElveen
  • "Les was such an incredibly sweet person, just like every..."
    - Sharon McElveen Altma
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Les was a ray..."
    - Judy Causey
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Obituary
Leslye Fleniken Newton MOUNT PLEASANT - Leslye Fleniken Newton, 66, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A native of Lake City, South Carolina, she is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Randall and Leslye Lightsey Fleniken. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website: www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
