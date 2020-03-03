Leslye Fleniken Newton MOUNT PLEASANT - Leslye Fleniken Newton, 66, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A native of Lake City, South Carolina, she is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Randall and Leslye Lightsey Fleniken. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website: www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2020