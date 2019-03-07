Lessie McQiller McFarland COLUMBIA Funeral service for Ms. Lessie McQuiller McFarland will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday at Myers Mortuary, 2624 Alpine Road with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 7100 Leesburg Road. Surviving are her cousins, Dorothy Gordon, Fred and Marry Brandyburg, Floyd and Gloria Gordon, Clarence and Gail Harrell, Deborah Thompson; and other relatives and friends. Condolences for Ms. McFarland can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 7, 2019