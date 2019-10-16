Lessie M. Dinkins (1913 - 2019)
  • "Cousin Lessie, We celebrate a life well lived and loved! We..."
    - Minnie English
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Big Ma was a very special..."
    - Perl Vicenty
Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens - Columbia
2603 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC
29204
(803)-256-8160
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gunter's Chapel Baptist Church
1631 Windover St.
Columbia, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Gunter's Chapel Baptist Church
1631 Windover St.
Columbia, SC
Lessie M. Dinkins COLUMBIA, SC - Mrs. Lessie M. Dinkins of 461 Sharpe Rd. Columbia SC passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories; her children, Floria Cooke, Robert Spigner, Wilbert Dinkins, Deloris Rogers all of Columbia SC and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thurs., Oct. 17, 2019 @ Gunter's Chapel Baptist Church with burial at Cresent Hill Memorial Garden. All viewing will be at the Church.
Published in The State on Oct. 16, 2019
