Lessie M. Dinkins

Obituary
Lessie M. DinkinsCOLUMBIA, SC - Mrs. Lessie M. Dinkins of 461 Sharpe Rd. Columbia SC passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories; her children, Floria Cooke, Robert Spigner, Wilbert Dinkins, Deloris Rogers all of Columbia SC and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thurs., Oct. 17, 2019 @ Gunter's Chapel Baptist Church with burial at Cresent Hill Memorial Garden. All viewing will be at the Church. Services entrusted to Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home.
Published in The State on Oct. 17, 2019
