Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lessie's life story with friends and family

Share Lessie's life story with friends and family

Lessie Mae Foxx Fewell COLUMBIA - Mrs. Lessie Mae Foxx Fewell, 86, 7343 Parkview Drive, Columbia transitioned on September 2, 2020 at home. Mask required. The private graveside service will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Hillcrest Gardens, Mt. Holly. A public viewing will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 until 9:00 pm. Costner Funeral Home is handling the graveside arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store