Lester W. Johnson, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - Lester W. Johnson, Jr. died peacefully October 17, 2019. He was born July 20, 1945 in Douglas, Wyoming to Lester W. Johnson, Sr. and Nora Rose (Withrow) Johnson. He was named after his father and was referred to as 'Little Les.' He grew up on the Morton Ranch near Douglas. He attended school in Douglas where he was a Bearcat basketball, football and track team member. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy. He served eight years on submarine tenders in Rota, Spain, Guam and Charleston, South Carolina. Lester moved to Columbia to attend Midlands Technical College. After graduation, he worked in computer processing for the State of South Carolina Budget and Control Board. He retired from the State 34 years later. Lester was a humble and intelligent man. He was always physically active, running races, taking bike treks, golfing and hunting. He enjoyed woodworking. The furniture and other projects he created are enjoyed by his family and friends. In 2001, he converted to Catholicism, which was a gift of life for him. He joined the Knights of Columbus in 2001, as well. He was a world traveler and sightseer. His travels took him across the U.S., Europe, Israel, Greece and many other areas. He documented his travels with his photography. He always enjoyed taking his family sightseeing when they visited South Carolina. Lester is survived by his sister Rosemary Stairs and her husband, Richard, niece Regina Pacheco, nephews Rodney Clapp, Rick Stairs and his wife Nina. He also has a great niece Emily Pacheco (Ethan Karp), great nephews Matthew Stairs, Sean Pacheco and Logan Stairs, all of which he generously helped with their college education. His dear friend and neighbor Sandra Boatwright and her family were a blessing to him, as well as family, especially in the last few years. He has many wonderful friends who he leaves behind as well. The family wishes to thank the staff at Still Hopes who gave him great care and comfort in his last three years of life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

