Lettie V. Ladson Jackson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lettie V. Ladson Jackson.
Service Information
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
29209
(803)-695-1666
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lettie V Ladson Jackson HOPKINS - Celebration of Life Services for Lettie V Ladson Jackson,70, will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday January 16, 2020 at Mt Moriah Baptist Church, with interment to follow at Church Cemetery. Mrs. Jackson will lie in state one hour prior to the service. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00 -8:00 pm at JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Mrs. Jackson retired from Square D company after 29 years. Mrs. Jackson leaves to cherish her loving memories, her husband John Jackson, her surviving children; Rosa (Oliver) Goodwin, Annie (Pastor Darryl) Brooks, Mary (Taft) Jackson, Rev. Yolonda (Christopher) Phillips, Schnetta Jackson Frank Ladson, Eddie (Zandravel) Ladson, Roosevelt Ladson, Elder Charlie (Cassandra) Ladson; three sisters Amy (Freddie) Jackson, Ida Dixon, and Ella Shiver; nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.