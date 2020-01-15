Lettie V Ladson Jackson HOPKINS - Celebration of Life Services for Lettie V Ladson Jackson,70, will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday January 16, 2020 at Mt Moriah Baptist Church, with interment to follow at Church Cemetery. Mrs. Jackson will lie in state one hour prior to the service. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00 -8:00 pm at JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Mrs. Jackson retired from Square D company after 29 years. Mrs. Jackson leaves to cherish her loving memories, her husband John Jackson, her surviving children; Rosa (Oliver) Goodwin, Annie (Pastor Darryl) Brooks, Mary (Taft) Jackson, Rev. Yolonda (Christopher) Phillips, Schnetta Jackson Frank Ladson, Eddie (Zandravel) Ladson, Roosevelt Ladson, Elder Charlie (Cassandra) Ladson; three sisters Amy (Freddie) Jackson, Ida Dixon, and Ella Shiver; nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Jan. 15, 2020