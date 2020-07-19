1/2
Letty Wynona Bone (Nonie) Rogers
Letty Wynona (Nonie) Bone Rogers COLUMBIA - Letty Wynona (Nonie) Bone Rogers left us on July 16, 2020 to be with the good Lord in Heaven and with the love of her life, Earl Rogers. She is survived by her eight children: Letty Jean Yonce (Hayden), Jimmy Rogers (Carolyn), Betty Anne Rogers, Earl A. Rogers (Kayron), Patty Jane Branham (Lloyd), Letha Mae Riffle (Mike), Robbie Rogers, Barry Rogers, as well as a brother, Leonard A. Bone. Nonie had 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly. She was a housewife and spent all of her time devoted to her children and sent them through 96 years of schooling. We invite you to join us as we celebrate her life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 at 2:00pm. A Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00pm prior to the service. Interment will be held at Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072 at 3:00pm. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
