Levenson "Buddy" Lucius Sharpe, Jr. GASTON - Levenson "Buddy" Lucius Sharpe, Jr., 58, of Gaston, S. C. passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Pleasant Pines Baptist Church with the Rev. John Richburg officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Pines Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Levenson and Blanche Day Sharpe; a brother, William B. Sharpe; sisters, Tina Suzanne Craft and Edith O. Wages. He was predeceased by a brother, Christopher S. Sharpe. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 PM prior to the service on Thursday. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Oct. 1, 2019
