LeVett Dominy Jeffcoat W. COLUMBIA - LeVett "Vet" Dominy Jeffcoat, 73, daughter of the late Yvonne and Sam Dominy, entered into eternal rest on May 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Earl Jeffcoat; daughter, April Laughlan (Drew); granddaughter, Alyssa; son, Clay Jeffcoat (Jennifer); grandson, Carter; sisters, Claire Foster (Jeff), Debbie Carnell (Marvin); nieces and nephews. Vet was a lifetime member of St. David Lutheran Church. She taught children's Sunday school for 45 years. Vet was a member of WELCA and Mary Group Auxiliaries; a Docent at the SC Governor's Mansion and a member of the Homemakers and Garden clubs and a Bunco group. She will be buried at St. David Lutheran Church on Sunday, May 31, 2020. There will be a live broadcast on the web page www.stdavid.net and on Facebook at 3:00PM. Due to the current health concerns, the service will be private, attended by family only. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. David Lutheran Church of West Columbia. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-356-4411
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.