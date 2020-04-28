Levi Edmond "L.E." Outlaw, Jr. COLUMBIA - Levi Edmond "L.E." Outlaw, Jr. 76, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was a son of the late Levi Edmond Outlaw, Sr. and Eva Goff Outlaw. L.E. was the husband of the late Tallulah Anne Outlaw. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. L.E. was the owner of ESAR, Inc. He enjoyed the outdoors, loved dogs and was an avid Gamecock fan. He was a faithful and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He especially loved getting into mischief with his friends. Surviving are his children, Carol A. Outlaw, Michael E. Outlaw, Christy Outlaw Smith; grandchildren, Megan, Jessica and Stacey. Graveside services will be private. Facebook livestreaming will begin at 12:55 p.m. on Monday, April 27, on the Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Facebook page. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2020