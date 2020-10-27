1/1
Levon Smith
1953 - 2020
Levon Smith
March 16, 1953 - October 21, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Levon Smith, Senior (67), passed away on October 21, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina with his family by his side. Mr. Levon Smith was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina to Mr. James McQueen and Ms. Nettie Slater on March 16, 1953. He went to school at Wallace, South Carolina. He married Debra Jean Blanchard on November 5, 1972. He graduated from Limestone University with a Bachelor of Science. He was a veteran and served in the Unites States Army. He was involved in Nuernberg Bowling League, Fort Jackson MBL, and was a Dependent Youth Activity Coach (DYA).
He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Debra Smith; his loving children Levon Smith Jr (SC), Chanda Brown (SC), Christopher Smith (SC), Jermaine Blanchard, SC), Shenita Blanchard (SC), Yukima Blanchard (SC), Jason Blanchard (SC). His loyal brother and best friend Arthur "Jackie" Smith and Gregory Smith; his loving brothers, Michael Wilfong, Phillip (Vera) Bostick; sisters, Denish Gingham, Anitha Slater, Ionna Slater, Ivy Slater, Roslyn Blanchard nad Georgie Blanchard; twenty-two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a host of nieces , nephews and other relatives.



Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
