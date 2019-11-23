Lewis D. Chaney SWANSEA - Lewis D. Chaney, 73, of Swansea, passed away on November 21, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Swansea with Rev. Bruce Rucker officiating. The casket will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Gene Petrey, Nelson Reynolds, Ralph Backman, Larry Senn, Barry Crim and Kendall Furtick. Mr. Chaney was born in Columbia, a son of the late Laureston and Rosalea Mack Chaney. Mr. Chaney was a lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church serving his church in many different positions. He was a Sargent in the US Army serving from 1968 to 1970. He has been employed by Dillon Supply Co. for 56 years. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Ann Crim Chaney of the home; brothers, Leo (Sherrill) Chaney and James (Karol) Chaney; an aunt, Gloria Mack; Special grand-nephew, Hayden Crim and a host of other family members. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Lea Chaney and a brother, Jimmy Chaney. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Pathway Hospice Care Team, Donna, Alisa, Taylor, Natalie and Alison. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Saturday at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com). Memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 148, Swansea, S. C. 29107.
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2019