Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Memorial service 10:00 AM Downtown Church 2030 Gregg Street Columbia , SC

Lewis Dean Johnson LEXINGTON Dr. Lewis Dean Johnson, of Lexington, SC, died on January 6, 2020 at age 79, after a long struggle with multiple sclerosis. He was born in Denver, CO on June 14, 1940 to S. Dean and Eleanor Smythe Johnson. When he was eight, his family moved to Burlington, CO. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1958, attended the University of Colorado, and graduated with a pre-med degree from Phillips University in 1962. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Univ. of Colorado in 1966, where he also completed internship and residency in Pathology, followed by a year's fellowship. Lew then served in the U.S. Army from 1971-73 at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC. He taught Pathology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, 1973-79, and was Professor of Pathology and did research at the Univ. of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, 1979-2003, where he was voted Professor of the Year by the class of 1987 and tied for that honor in another year. He and his wife, Judy, lived in Orleans, France, on sabbatical in 1989-90, where he taught at the National Center for Scientific Research. In Columbia, Dr. Johnson was very active in his community and served as President of Forest Acres Rotary Club where he was also a Paul Harris Fellow, was President of the Board of the Family Shelter of Columbia, volunteered for Harvest Hope Food Bank and Meals on Wheels, and taught bridge at two Shepherd's Centers. He was a mentor in Richland County School Districts I and II, and he and his wife, Judy, served as Senior Mentors for medical students at USC, among other volunteer activities. Dr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Stroud Johnson; daughter, Julie Johnson Carpenter (Scott) of Gilbert, SC; grandson, Zachary Carpenter of Gaston, SC and granddaughter, Katy Carpenter of Gilbert, SC (fiancé, Trevor Black); brother, Larry Johnson (Sareda) of Frederick, CO; sister-in-law, Susie Stroud of Overland Park, KS; daughter-in-law, Laurie Johnson of Greensboro, NC; nieces, Gwen Watson of Columbus, OH, Melody Mettes (Chris) of Colorado Springs, CO, Carol Barrow (Lynn) of Drexel, MO, Lori Cooney (Joe) of Acton, MA, Linda Craven (Wes) of Liberty, MO, Lea Stroud of Overland Park, KS; nephews, Mike Stroud (Patty) of Overland Park, KS, Lance Johnson (Katie) of Thornton, CO, Brendon Johnson (Julie) of Frederick, CO; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Steven Johnson, and his mother-in-law, Bernice Stroud. The family would like to thank all the friends and neighbors who helped Judy take care of Lew and also, most especially, Dr. Tad Venn and his nurse, Christine Fant of Prisma Health Senior Primary Care, and the staff of Prisma Health Hospice, especially Kathy Lu and Gavert Thompson. Please join us for a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Downtown Church, 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, SC, with visitation to follow. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Dr. Johnson's memory to Columbia Family Shelter through Homeless No More, 2711 Middleburg Dr., Suite 213, Columbia, SC 29204 or Pets, Inc., 300 Orchard Dr., West Columbia, SC 29171. Published in The State on Feb. 12, 2020

