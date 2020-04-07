Lewis Hunter WEST COLUMBIA - Lewis Hunter, 48, left us on this plane of life on March 30, 2020. He was born Dec 6, 1971, and was raised in Bethune, SC. He is survived by his children, Thomas Thurman, Bethany Hunter; his wife, Kelly Hunter; step son, Kristofer Klawer, and parents, Susan Huggins and David Hunter. He was loved by many and will be missed. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the Hunter family by visiting www.kornegayfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2020