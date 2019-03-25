Lewis David Lowrimore ELGIN Funeral service for Lewis David Lowrimore, 68, will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mr. Lowrimore passed away at Providence Health on Friday, March 22, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Frances Joyner Lowrimore and the late Lewis Walker Lowrimore. He served in the United States Navy and was a Navy Seal. He was a train enthusiast. Surviving are his mother, Frances Lowrimore of Elgin Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Lowrimore.
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Published in The State on Mar. 25, 2019