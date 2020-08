Lewis Michael Jones GASTON - Lewis Michael Jones, 55, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born in Newberry on March 7, 1965, he was a son of Olivia Kalbfleisch Crawford of St. Matthews and the late David Lewis Jones. Surviving in addition to his mother are his husband, John Ernest Baird, Jr. of Gaston. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Ray Jones. "Live, Love & Laugh." Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com