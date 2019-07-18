Lida D. Howell LEXINGTON Funeral services for Lida D. Howell, 83, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with inurnment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Howell was born April 23, 1936 in Lexington County, SC and passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Elva Smith and John Dowd. Mrs. Howell is survived by her husband, Ira Howell; daughters, Iris H. Wyndham (Bruce) and Derenda H. McDermott (Richard); son, Allan I. Howell (Nathalie), as well as numerous siblings, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 18, 2019