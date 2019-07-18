Lida Howell (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lida Howell.
Service Information
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC
29170
(803)-755-3527
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lida D. Howell LEXINGTON Funeral services for Lida D. Howell, 83, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with inurnment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Howell was born April 23, 1936 in Lexington County, SC and passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Elva Smith and John Dowd. Mrs. Howell is survived by her husband, Ira Howell; daughters, Iris H. Wyndham (Bruce) and Derenda H. McDermott (Richard); son, Allan I. Howell (Nathalie), as well as numerous siblings, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details