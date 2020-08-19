1/2
Lieselotte S. Newman
1936 - 2020
Lieselotte S. "Lilo" Newman ELGIN - Funeral services for Lieselotte Susanna Heinz "Lilo" Newman, 84, will be held Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at Spears Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Greg Sweet will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held Thursday at 9:00 a.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spears Creek Baptist Church Building Fund. Mrs. Newman passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Germany, on February 7, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Otto Heinz and Luise Elfert Heinz. She was a member of Spears Creek Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Mrs. Newman moved to the United States after meeting her husband in 1957 and became a U.S. Citizen in 1962. Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Albert Reece Newman; children, Denny Reece Newman (Gay), Robert Ray Newman (Debi), Randy Odean Newman (Michele), Robin Annette Newman; brother, Otto Heinz; and the joys of her life, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Klaus Heinz and Heinze Steinman. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

Published in The State on Aug. 19, 2020.
