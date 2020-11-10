Lila Jean Taylor Hammond
February 27, 1939 - November 8, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - A graveside service for Lila Jean Taylor Hammond, 81, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in McLeod United Methodist Church Cemetery, Eastover, SC. Due to the pandemic, the service will be restricted to family and close friends.
Mrs. Hammond died Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born in Eastover, SC, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Bert Taylor and Mary Bell Addison Taylor. She was a retired clerk for Bell South Telephone Company and was a member of McLeod United Methodist Church in Eastover, SC.
Surviving are her nephew, Paul Taylor (Merri Gay) of Leesville, SC; sister-in-law, Ann Woods Taylor of Eastover, SC; three great-nephews; and one great-niece.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, A.V. "George" Hammond; brother, Kenneth Raymond Taylor; and nephew, Kenneth David Taylor.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
