Lila K. Patterson COLUMBIA - Lila K. Patterson was born on July 14, 1942 to the late James Allen Kelley and Martha Kelley. She transitioned to her heavenly home on December 30, 2019. Lila was married to Harold Patterson for over 30 years. She loved her family and was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was a great people person and was always willing to extend a helping hand. Lila will truly be missed. Love ones left to cherish and celebrate her memory is her husband, Harold Patterson; daughter, Sandra Patterson; sons, Joe Kelley, Marvin Kelley (Gerald) and Harold Patterson, Jr. (Anita); sisters, Arlena Albert and Bennie Ruth Johnson; brother, Alan Mance (Alice); grandchildren, Shandana Chitty, Maurice Driscoll, Essence Patterson and Christian Patterson; great grandchildren, Rashad Patterson, Mi'AJah Varners, Sharlene Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Lila K. Patterson will be Friday, January 3, 2020, 2:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, 3525 Lucius Road, Columbia, SC with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020