Lilla S. Black LEESVILLE - Services for Lilla Swygert Black, 99, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Friday at Union Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mark Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church Building Fund 4077 US-378 B-L, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Mrs. Black passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Lexington Co., she was a daughter of the late Yoder Jasper and Lula Catherine Oxner Swygert. She was a member of Union Lutheran Church, WELCA, and a homemaker. Surviving include her sons, Lanier (Judy) Black and Jay (Connie) Black; grandchildren, Renee, Douglas, and E. J.; great-grandchildren, Shea, A. J, Austin, Ashley, and Tabitha; and great-great-grandchildren, Riley, Isabella, Issac, Emmalee, Rosemary, Braylen, and Braxton. She was predeceased by her husband, A.J. Black. Barr-Price.com
