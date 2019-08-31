Lillian Elizabeth Smith Jackson ORANGEBURG - Lillian Elizabeth Smith Jackson, 93, of Orangeburg passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, S.C. Rev. Marvin Clark will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg, S.C. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Kevin Jackson, Dustin Jackson, Bryan Jackson, Jonothan Jackson, Dean Felkel and Sam Smith. Mrs. Jackson was born on April 1, 1926 in Vance, S.C. She was the daughter of Lewis Smith and Lizzie Mae Jackson Smith. She was the owner and operator of Jackson Catering for over five decades. Mrs. Jackson loved to cook and bake cakes. She touched the lives of so many people in South Carolina with her ministry of food. She catered parties, church dinners, food for families after a funeral, hunting club dinners and weddings; anything that involved food. She was predeceased by her husband, John W. Jackson; children, Harold Jackson, Roger Dale Jackson; grandsons, Timmy Jackson and Donnie Jackson. Survivors include her children, Donald Jackson (Bridgette), Richard "Wayne" Jackson (Libby); six grandchildren; Kevin, Lisa, Melissa, Dustin, Bryan, Jonothan; a number of great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Vonnie Phillips Jackson. The family will have a celebration of life visitation from 6:00-9:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Southern Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Refreshments will be served, and we want people to come and celebrate her life and not her death. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Southern Methodist Church at 2456 Broughton St, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Aug. 31, 2019