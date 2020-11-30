1/
Lillian Faye Stewart
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Faye Stewart
August 27, 1927 - November 27, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - A family graveside service for Mrs. Lillian Faye Stewart, 93, of Lexington will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston (James Island), South Carolina. She was born in Morganton, North Carolina on August 27, 1927 and passed away at her home Friday, November 27, 2020. She is survived by her 7 children, Terry Stewart, Linda Nash, Debbie Stanley, Richard Stewart, Diane Kaminski, Peggy Breeland and David Stewart, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, Claude R. Stewart, son, Michael A. Stewart and daughter, Susan M. Swails.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in honor of Mrs. Lillian Stewart.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.barr-price.com.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved