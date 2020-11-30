Lillian Faye Stewart
August 27, 1927 - November 27, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - A family graveside service for Mrs. Lillian Faye Stewart, 93, of Lexington will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston (James Island), South Carolina. She was born in Morganton, North Carolina on August 27, 1927 and passed away at her home Friday, November 27, 2020. She is survived by her 7 children, Terry Stewart, Linda Nash, Debbie Stanley, Richard Stewart, Diane Kaminski, Peggy Breeland and David Stewart, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, Claude R. Stewart, son, Michael A. Stewart and daughter, Susan M. Swails.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
in honor of Mrs. Lillian Stewart.
.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family.