Lillian Nicholson Harrison COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Lillian Nicholson Harrison, 77, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Ms. Harrison died Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born in Junction City, Kansas, she was a daughter of the late Charles Arthur Nicholson and Lillie Mae Sims Nicholson. A graduate of Columbia College, she was a member of SC Embroiderers Guild and The Red Hat Society. Surviving are her nephew, Charles W. Thompson (Mireille) of Fletcher, NC; niece, Michelle Thompson of Columbia, SC; grandnieces and grandnephews, Brielle, Lillie, Daniel, Austin, and Charlee. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Brenda Sue Thompson and Linda Fay Nicholson. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 24, 2019