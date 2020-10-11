1/1
Lillian Joyce Walker "Joy" Barker
Lillian Joyce "Joy" Walker Barker
October 7, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Lillian Joyce "Joy" Walker Barker, beloved wife of Max L. Barker, passed away on October 7, 2020 at the age of 80 years old after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Joy was the only daughter of Magnus and Pearlene Walker and the little sister to 4 protective brothers. She and her family were founding members of Pine Bluff Baptist Church in 1949. Joy graduated from Lower Richland in 1958, attended Baptist nursing school and also assisted several local physicians. She later was employed by SLED as a fingerprint analyst. She then began working at the old First National Bank as a teller and retired from the bank as an Assistant Vice President. In later years, Joy was co-owner with her family of Down Home Auto Parts in Estill, SC.
Joy was full of life and love and energy and gave generously to all she loved. She was an active member of Rose Hill Presbyterian Church where she loved serving. She was a gifted pianist and gardener and was active in the gardening club. Her greatest love was her family and enjoyed cooking for them, celebrating together and supporting their hobbies. She was their greatest supporter, cheerleader and prayer warrior. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and a fun and selfless Nana and Great Nana.
In addition to her parents, Joy was predeceased by her brothers, James (Micky), Milton (Betty), Billy, and Branning (Lea). She is survived by Max, her husband of 41 years; her sons, John (Suzanne) and Jerry (Pam); her grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick), Laura (Ion), Amanda (Matt), and Johnny (Kim), Amy (Nick), Jake and Noah; as well as 7 great grandchildren whom she loved and adored.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1pm in Pine Bluff Baptist Church, 1025 Pineview Dr. Columbia, SC, with a visitation starting 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, Pine Bluff Baptist Church, Rose Hill Presbyterian Church, or a charity of choice.
The family is grateful for the wonderful caregivers who have taken care of Joy during her illness. Their tireless efforts and genuine care and concern are so appreciated. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family.
Online register at barr-price.com


Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Pine Bluff Baptist Church
OCT
15
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Pine Bluff Baptist Church
