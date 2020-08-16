1/
Lillian M. "Lillie" Coggins
Lillian "Lillie" M. Coggins PELION - Lillian "Lillie" M. Coggins, 86, of Pelion passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. "Lillie" is survived by her children, Dell Duncan (Perry), Marie Lybrand (Donnie), Doug Coggins (Becky), Judy Coggins, Sandra Coggins and honorary daughter, Brenda Mims; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, followed by a graveside service at Southland Memorial Gardens. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.caughmansouthland.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Graveside service
Southland Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
8037553527
