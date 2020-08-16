Lillian "Lillie" M. Coggins PELION - Lillian "Lillie" M. Coggins, 86, of Pelion passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. "Lillie" is survived by her children, Dell Duncan (Perry), Marie Lybrand (Donnie), Doug Coggins (Becky), Judy Coggins, Sandra Coggins and honorary daughter, Brenda Mims; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, followed by a graveside service at Southland Memorial Gardens. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.caughmansouthland.com
