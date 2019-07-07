Lillian Ogburn CAMDEN - Lillian Jean Mock Ogburn, age 91, of Camden, South Carolina went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born February 26, 1928 in Tillman, South Carolina, daughter of the late Henry and Leola Mock. A graduate of the Camden Hospital Nursing School, she worked with Dr. Brunson and Dr. Holland. Jean retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield and BF Goodrich where she also worked as a nurse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Samuel H. Ogburn, son Michael Ogburn, and 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters: Donna Munn and husband, Glenn, of Northport, Al and Teresa Rush and husband, Buster, of Wilmington NC; granddaughters: Jennifer, Stacey, Anna and Cindy: 11 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 12, at Malvern Hill Baptist Church where Jean was a member and served faithfully. The Rev. Buster Morris will officiate. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Malvern Hill Baptist Church, 1514 Malvern Hill Dr., Camden, SC 29020. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pinedale Residential Center and Compassionate Care Hospice for all the love and care given to Jean. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences maybe left on line for the Ogburn family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 7, 2019