Lillian Wingfield Frierson COLUMBIA - Lillian Wingfield Frierson, 98, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away September 18, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia. She was born on January 17, 1922 in Covington, Virginia to James Edlow Wingfield, Sr. and Christine Higgins Wingfield. She was predeceased in death by 2 brothers: Charles Seifert Wingfield, Sr. and James Edlow Wingfield, Jr. and 3 sisters: Virginia Wingfield Mayes, Mary Elizabeth Wingfield, and Dorothy Minor Wingfield. She is survived by one brother Dr. Mervyn Wingfield of Richmond, Virginia. Lillian graduated from Dunlap High School in 1939 and moved to Richmond, Virginia where she attended Smithdeal-Massey Business School. She got a job as a bookkeeper at the Morris Plan Bank. It was in Richmond that she met her future husband, Manton Rodgers Frierson, Jr., a 2nd lieutenant in the US Army, stationed at Camp Lee, VA. They were married in 1945 and were married for 66 years before his death in 2011. She was a dedicated wife and mother and was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Columbia, now known as Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church. Surviving Lillian are a daughter: Eileen F. Coogler (Lucius), of Irmo, SC and 5 sons: James M. Frierson (Patti) and Edward W. Frierson both of Columbia, Rev. Dr. David M. Frierson (Suzette) of Greenville, MS, Dr. Manton R. Frierson, III (Mari) of Louisville, KY and Bryan G. Frierson (Amy) of Laurel, MD and 15 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park on September 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on September 22, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Lauten officiating. Graveside services will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Serenity Gardens Cemetery, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. Memorials may be made to Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1824 Barnwell St., SC 29201. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com