Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lillie's life story with friends and family

Share Lillie's life story with friends and family

Lillie Mae Hayes

October 14, 2020

Gilbert, South Carolina - Lillie Mae Hayes, 99, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Gilbert. Barr-Price Funeral Home Lexington is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store