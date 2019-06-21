Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie Mae Tidwell Shaw Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lillie T Davis COLUMBIA - Lillie Mae Tidwell Shaw Davis of Columbia, SC ascended to heaven to be with our eternal Father on Father's Day Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born January 10, 1925, Lillie Mae lived to be 94 years old, was the eldest of nine children born to Deacon James "Jim" and Carrie Blocker Tidwell. Her siblings include James "Bubba" Tidwell, Jr., Clarence Tidwell, Thelma Tidwell Center, David Sightler, Elizabeth Tidwell Samuel, and Dorothy Tidwell Brannon (only surviving sibling). Her children include Frances Shaw McGruder and Clarence Davis (Katherine); grandchildren Gregory "Greggie" McGruder, Jr. (deceased), Mark McGruder (Krystal), Melissa McGruder and Lauren Davis Greene (Charles); great-grandchildren Saleah Greene, Alexa Zuniga, Lilly McGruder, and Peyton McGruder. Lillie was a Registered Nurse with the VA Hospital for over 40 years, having completed coursework at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. Visitation will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 22nd at Little Zion Baptist Church, 8229 Winnsboro Rd, Blythewood, SC 29016, followed by funeral service at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends and guests at 520 Oakbrook Dr, Columbia, SC 29223 on Friday, June 21st from 5:30pm-7:30pm. The family thanks Life Care Center of Columbia and Prisma Health Hospice for their caregiving services during such a critical time, as well as countless others who contributed in so many ways to her life. Wright Funeral Home, York, SC is serving the Davis Family.

