Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000

Lillie Rose Wingard COLUMBIA - MRS. LILLIE ROSE WINGARD was born on September 1, 1942, in Newberry, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Marcelous Kreps and Oxiciner Reeves Williams. On Friday, December 27, 2019, she departed this earthly life. She attended Booker T. Washington High School and furthered her education at Midlands Technical College. She received several awards for her hard work and dedication to her job as a Tailor, for over twenty years, with the Logistics Readiness Center - Clothing Initial Issue Point at Fort Jackson, SC. She has been serving her Heavenly Father all her life. Lillie was a very loving and devoted woman who loved her family and friends dearly. She enjoyed traveling, joy riding, watching TV, church service and most of all being with her children. She never met a stranger and always greeted them with a big hug and smile. She was a great lady of kindness and love who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Rufus Hawkins and Isaiah Wingard, Jr. Those who will forever cherish precious and loving memories of Lillie are her five loving and devoted children; two daughters, Debra (Danny) Collins, Brenda Hawkins, both of Columbia, SC; and three sons; Milton Hawkins of Spartanburg, SC, Ronnie (Adrienne) Hawkins, Sr. of Durham, NC, Tony (Delicia) Wingard of Columbia, SC; a wonderful daughter-in-law, Begonia Fritz of Goose Creek, SC; nine beautiful grandchildren; Danyell (Branda) Collins, Milton F. Hawkins, Beonca Hawkins, Ronnie Hawkins, Jr., Crystal (Jervae) Jones, DeAndre Wingard, Toni Wingard, Taylor Wingard, Stacee Davenport; eight lovely great-grandchildren; Jasmine (Adrian) Brown, Darious Collins, Khalil Collins, India Collins, Zia Hawkins, Treasure Hawkins, Zoe Hawkins, Miraesha Hawkins; two sweet great-great grandchildren; Janiyah Collins, Javion Brown; two sisters-in-law; Patricia Gold, Vermell Wingard, one brother-in-law; Thomas Wingard, Sr. and a host of other loving and caring relatives and dear friends, all of whom join the family in sharing the grief caused by her departure, but rejoice in her home going. The homegoing service for MRS. LILLIE ROSE WINGARD will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11:00 AM at New Covenant Assembly Christian Ministry, 602 Piney Grove Road, Columbia, SC with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

