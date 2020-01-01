LILLIE ROSE WINGARD COLUMBIA - MRS. LILLIE ROSE WINGARD was born on September 1, 1942, in Newberry, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Marcelous Kreps and Oxiciner Reeves Williams. On Friday, December 27, 2019, she departed this earthly life. She attended Booker T. Washington High School and furthered her education at Midlands Technical College. She received several awards for her hard work and dedication to her job as a Tailor, for over twenty years, with the Logistics Readiness Center - Clothing Initial Issue Point at Fort Jackson, SC. She has been serving her Heavenly Father all her life. Lillie was a very loving and devoted woman who loved her family and friends dearly. She never met a stranger and always greeted them with a big hug and smile. Those who will forever cherish precious and loving memories of Lillie are her five loving and devoted children; two daughters, Debra (Danny) Collins, Brenda Hawkins; and three sons; Milton Hawkins, Ronnie (Adrienne) Hawkins, Sr., and Tony (Delicia) Wingard; a wonderful daughter-in-law, Begonia Fritz; nine beautiful grandchildren; eight lovely great-grandchildren; two sweet great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and a host of other loving and caring relatives and dear friends, all of whom join the family in sharing the grief caused by her departure, but rejoice in her home going.
Published in The State on Jan. 1, 2020