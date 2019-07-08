Lillie "Lil" Mae Summers Walker ORANGEBURG - Mrs. Lillie "Lil" Mae Summers Walker was born April 3, 1927 in Millen, Georgia to the late Julius Caesar and the late Mariah Johnson Summers. Funeral services for Mrs. Lillie "Lil" Mae Summers Walker of 2418 Blossom Road, Orangeburg will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, St. Luke Presbyterian Church (USA), 324 Mingo Street, NE, Orangeburg, South Carolina. The Reverend Donnie R. Woods will officiate services. Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The body will be placed in the church at 10:00 am. Viewing will take place at Simmons Funeral Home on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 11:00 am 8:00 pm; Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond the Wall services will be held on Monday, July 8 from 6:307:00 pm; the family will receive friends 5:00 pm 7:00 pm. Friend will be received at the home on Monday, July 8 from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Presbyterian Church (USA).
Published in The State on July 8, 2019