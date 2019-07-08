Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lillie "Lil" Mae Summers Walker ORANGEBURG - Mrs. Lillie "Lil" Mae Summers Walker was born April 3, 1927 in Millen, Georgia to the late Julius Caesar and the late Mariah Johnson Summers. Funeral services for Mrs. Lillie "Lil" Mae Summers Walker of 2418 Blossom Road, Orangeburg will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, St. Luke Presbyterian Church (USA), 324 Mingo Street, NE, Orangeburg, South Carolina. The Reverend Donnie R. Woods will officiate services. Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The body will be placed in the church at 10:00 am. Viewing will take place at Simmons Funeral Home on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 11:00 am 8:00 pm; Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond the Wall services will be held on Monday, July 8 from 6:307:00 pm; the family will receive friends 5:00 pm 7:00 pm. Friend will be received at the home on Monday, July 8 from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Presbyterian Church (USA).

Lillie "Lil" Mae Summers Walker ORANGEBURG - Mrs. Lillie "Lil" Mae Summers Walker was born April 3, 1927 in Millen, Georgia to the late Julius Caesar and the late Mariah Johnson Summers. Funeral services for Mrs. Lillie "Lil" Mae Summers Walker of 2418 Blossom Road, Orangeburg will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, St. Luke Presbyterian Church (USA), 324 Mingo Street, NE, Orangeburg, South Carolina. The Reverend Donnie R. Woods will officiate services. Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The body will be placed in the church at 10:00 am. Viewing will take place at Simmons Funeral Home on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 11:00 am 8:00 pm; Alpha Kappa Alpha Ivy Beyond the Wall services will be held on Monday, July 8 from 6:307:00 pm; the family will receive friends 5:00 pm 7:00 pm. Friend will be received at the home on Monday, July 8 from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Presbyterian Church (USA). Published in The State on July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close