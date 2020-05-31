Lily Mae Bushardt 1936 ~ 2020 CAYCE - Ms. Lily Mae Bushardt, 84, of Cayce, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born Jan 19, 1936 in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late Wilber Kibler Bushardt and Elender White Bushardt. She retired from BellSouth after more than 37 years of service. She was a member of the Life Member Club of the BellSouth Pioneer Volunteers and served as its president from 1998-1999. Ms. Bushardt joined College Place United Methodist Church onApril 17, 1949. She was a former Sunday school teacher in the children's department for nearly 20 years. Ms. Bushardt was a member and past president of the J. M. Arial Fellowship Sunday School Class (now Arial Seekers SS Class),a member and circle leader of Joy-Winn-McGill Circle of United Methodist Women and was the College Place UMC Woman of the Year in 1997 and 2002. She was also a member of College Place United UMC Leisure Club, was the church historian, and former co-chair of the church council. Ms. Bushardt was the last surviving member of her family. She leaves behind her dear friend and caretaker, Shirley Catoe; as well as her surrogate grandson, Matthew Catoe and his fiancé, Heather Vaught; and her daughter, Ally Bates. A graveside service will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, June 2nd at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Lily-Bushardt. For those unable to attend the graveside or view the live stream, a simulcast will be made available at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia. Mrs. Bushardt will lie in repose from 9 until 5 o'clock, Monday at the funeral home. Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to College Place United Methodist Church, 4801 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC 29203 or to the Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.