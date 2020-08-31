1/
Lily Ragsdale
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Lily Jayari Kunnang Ragsdale LEXINGTON - Princess Lily Jayari Kunnang Ragsdale, 72, of Lexington, wife of John Benjamin Ragsdale, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, after a long stay of eleven years in a nursing home with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on June 6, 1948, to the late Rajam S. Kunnang and Camada J. Kunnang of Jolo Sulu, Philippines. Lily became an American citizen on November 20, 1987. She had a degree as a registered nurse and one for physical therapy. She had a business for a number of years, Royal Skin Clinic in Forest Acres, Columbia, SC. Lily had the title Princess because she was a descendant of the Sultan, Mulammad Punjungan Kiram, Al-Haj of Jolo Sulu, Philippines. Lily is survived by her two sisters, Salma R. Saoi and Leora Kunnang, and four brothers, Taft, Abraham, Sir Gawain, and Raymond, all of Zamboanga, Philippines. Lily also had a large number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Ragsdale. Lily is also survived by her late husband's family; Bruce Ragsdale, Cheryl Senn, Michelle, Alex, Ashley and Addison Moore, Jason and Jalen Moore. Special thanks to the nurses at Lexington Medical Extended Care; Lexington Trace and Palmetto Lane. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

Published in The State on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC 29169
(803) 369-8256
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 31, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
