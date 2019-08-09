Linda A. Hook WEST COLUMBIA - The family of Linda A. Hook, 58, of West Columbia, will greet friends from 11:00 AM 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Woodridge Funeral Home, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Ms. Hook passed away August 7, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Shirley King Arnold and Delph P. Arnold. Linda was employed at First Citizens Bank in downtown Columbia, SC, for nearly 20 years. She enjoyed trips to Folly Beach and her friends and family. Linda is survived by her father; sister, Sherie Conner (Dennis) of Raleigh, NC; brother, David Arnold (Jennifer) of Lexington; sisters, Liz Metz (Fred) of Aiken; Lydia Frierson (Allen) of Chapin; brothers, Sam Arnold (Dorothy) of Leesville, Taber Arnold (Ashley) of Lexington, Malcolm Arnold (Amy) of West Columbia; sister, Sallie Syracuse (Myer) of Irmo; numerous nieces, nephews and a large and loving extended family. Linda was predeceased by her mother. The family would like to thank the staffs of Lexington Medical Center and Agape Hospice House of Lexington for their attentive and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2019