Linda Althoff
October 12, 2020
Irmo, South Carolina - Funeral service for Linda Long Althoff, 79, will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church Cemetery, 421 St. Andrews Road. If you desire, bring a chair. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Mrs. Althoff passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Rockingham, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Katherine and Irving Long. She was married to the late Ronald David Althoff.
Linda was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church for over 40 years, where she was a member of the Altar Guild, the Women's Group and would help with Lutheran Men. She was also actively involved in Sandlapper's Region of the AACA and Blue Ridge Packard Club.
Surviving are her son, Kevin Althoff (Julie); daughter, Julie Althoff Bush (Barry), and granddaughters, Phoebe and Hannah Bush. She is also survived by her sisters, Carolyn Johnson (Phillip), Barbara Smith (Charlie), Joyce Mize (the late Lewis Mize), and her brother, Irving Long. In addition, she considered her neighbors her family.
Memorials may be made in her name to the St. Andrews Lutheran Church (https://www.salutheran.com/give/
).
Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com