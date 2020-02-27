Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:15 PM City Market Celebration of Life 7:15 PM City Market 705 Gervais Street Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Babette Weatherly COLUMBIA - Linda Babette Weatherly, 70, of Columbia, died Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born April 27, 1949, in Sumter, SC, she was the daughter of the late Erasmus Ervin and Babette Fellows LeFlore Weatherly. For many years Linda's greatest focus in life was being a mother and caretaker to her three boys. After they were older and settled in school, she decided to pursue a career in nursing. While continuing to be mother and working many jobs, Linda enrolled at the University of South Carolina. She would eventually earn her BSN in 1987. In her senior year, Linda was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau, Alpha XI Chapter, The International Honor Society of Nursing. In 1993, Linda received her MSN, and finally, in 1996, after many dedicated years of work and study, achieved becoming a Nurse Practitioner. During her nursing career, she received the Palmetto Gold Award in 2010 and volunteered at the Free Medical Administration. She was also an adjunct nursing instructor in 2009 for Newberry College. Throughout her career, Linda enjoyed working in various healthcare facilities in the Columbia area. She was an avid reader and was very involved with her book club. Linda also loved home décor, freelancing as an interior designer. Her work was featured in the South Carolina Home & Garden Magazine, The State newspaper, and at various other local events. Survivors include her three sons, Mark Alan Windham (Kelli), Jason McMaster Windham, and Peter McMaster Windham; grandsons, John Martin Windham and Ethan Windham; as well as her brothers, Clark Weatherly (Sherry) and Harwood Weatherly (Diane). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Whitney Weatherly. A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at 7:15 o'clock Saturday evening, February 29th, at City Market, 705 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC. The family will receive friend's prior at City Market beginning at 6 o'clock. Complimentary valet parking service is available on Gervais Street directly in front of Grill Marks. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at

