Linda Britt

Linda Britt COLUMBIA Linda P. Britt, 72, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 from a massive heart attack after a short hospital stay for an unrelated illness. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jerry W. Britt; her four sons, David J. Britt (Stephanie), John R. Britt, Paul C. Britt, and Mark W. Britt; her sister, Nancy Seligman (Dr. Steven); and her beloved granddaughter, Carley R. Britt. She was a loving, caring, and compassionate wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was adored by the hundreds of students whose lives she touched over the years. A time, date, and place for a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.southcarolinacremation.com
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2020
